American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lumentum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lumentum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Lumentum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

Lumentum stock opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

