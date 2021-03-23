American International Group Inc. Has $12.39 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,443,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.35.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

