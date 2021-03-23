American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Citigroup reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,610 shares of company stock worth $3,901,405. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

