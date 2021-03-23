Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.21.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $105.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 over the last ninety days. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 368.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

