Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,685 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,398 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315,820 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,018,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

