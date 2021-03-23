Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $745,000 Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,259. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

