Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $648,000 Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 18.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TTGT traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.87. 6,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,342. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.61 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

