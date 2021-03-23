Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,933 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. RingCentral comprises 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in RingCentral by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.84, for a total transaction of $2,297,394.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,340,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total transaction of $2,878,730.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,452 shares in the company, valued at $44,723,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,323 shares of company stock worth $26,890,583 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $4.56 on Tuesday, hitting $327.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.29 and its 200-day moving average is $332.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.15 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

