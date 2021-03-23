Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. The Hain Celestial Group makes up about 0.9% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,667. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.42 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

