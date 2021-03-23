Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Square accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,906,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Emerson Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Square by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 114,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after purchasing an additional 65,960 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Square by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,940,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.16.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $249,492,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.90. 172,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,844,986. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.90. The company has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.88, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

