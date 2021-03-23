Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,397 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.20. 18,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,888. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.21.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

