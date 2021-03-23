Allstate Corp Sells 635 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GATX by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

GATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $101.34.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $418,484.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares in the company, valued at $933,980.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,834 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $896,270.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,128.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

