Allstate Corp Purchases 1,327 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,691 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. FMR LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 931,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 268,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

PBCT opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.