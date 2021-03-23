Allstate Corp Has $517,000 Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $133.98 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,736 shares of company stock worth $952,039. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

JBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

