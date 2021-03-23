Allstate Corp Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,068. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

