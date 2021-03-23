Allstate Corp Buys Shares of 6,576 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

