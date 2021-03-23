Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,100 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 297,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $949,580.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,580.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.