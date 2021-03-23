Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,511 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the third quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The First of Long Island by 357.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

FLIC stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.