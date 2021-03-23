Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,400 Shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Boingo Wireless worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 127,641 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 107,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after buying an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $632.31 million, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WIFI shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Boingo Wireless Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

