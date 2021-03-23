Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $58.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.79%.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

