Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Atreca worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 723.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atreca by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Atreca alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $76,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,741 shares of company stock valued at $903,352. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. Atreca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.