Alliance Global Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.25. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $321.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,435 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

