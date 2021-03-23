Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.27.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $110.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

