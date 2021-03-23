Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

