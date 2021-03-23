Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 146.13%.

Akerna stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 63,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,452. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Akerna has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

