Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Holdings Lifted by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 2,365.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656,123 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $68,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agora by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in shares of Agora by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth $48,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at $48,003,000. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in Agora by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on API shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:API traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,073. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

