AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 146,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 246,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $148.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

