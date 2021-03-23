Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.82% from the company’s current price.

AEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

