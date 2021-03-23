AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Wahid Nawabi Sells 7,093 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $854,422.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,535 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,206.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AeroVironment by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

