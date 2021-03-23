Aeron (ARNX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $109,902.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Aeron token can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $224,925.67 and approximately $109,902.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00049423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.23 or 0.00618561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00067092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023598 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.