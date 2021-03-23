Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.25

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 71343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The firm has a market cap of $678.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

