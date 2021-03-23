Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director James M. Kilts Acquires 43,995 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director James M. Kilts bought 43,995 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $478,225.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. 2,142,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,786. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.