Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFIB. William Blair cut Acutus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. 20,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

