Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $325.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.31.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $265.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.42. Accenture has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,744 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $3,016,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Accenture by 51.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 10.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Accenture by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

