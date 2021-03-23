9,723 Shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $2,483,715.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $741.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.26. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

