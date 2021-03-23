9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Issues Earnings Results

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. 171,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,377,960. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

