871 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 871 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.00. 43,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,047. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.20.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

