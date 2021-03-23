8,255 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,380,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. Raymond James upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.58.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

