6,367 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

