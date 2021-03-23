60,000 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVXL. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

