$58.30 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post sales of $58.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $52.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $228.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $233.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $228.53 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. 142,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,653. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $784.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

