57,445 Shares in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000.

OTCMKTS MRACU remained flat at $$10.49 during trading on Tuesday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.83. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

