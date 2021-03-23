558 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,007. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $560.03 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $185.84 and a twelve month high of $603.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $549.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

