52,027,269 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Acquired by SC US Ttgp LTD.

SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,027,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,893,000. DoorDash accounts for 44.4% of SC US Ttgp LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned 16.38% of DoorDash as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $222,773,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $227,829,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $122,551,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $867,635,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $10,778,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.90. The stock had a trading volume of 44,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.50. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 over the last ninety days.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

