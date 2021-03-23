517 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,392.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $115.33 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -86.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

