5,059 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $132,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,719,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $207,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,645.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,750 shares of company stock worth $1,141,370. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

