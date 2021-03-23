5,007 Shares in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

J2 Global stock opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $124.82.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCOM. JMP Securities lifted their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

