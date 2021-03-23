$499.31 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report $499.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $488.12 million to $512.59 million. Gentex reported sales of $453.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. 7,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,711. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Gentex by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

