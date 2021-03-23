4,444,444 Shares in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Acquired by SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,444,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,600,000. OneConnect Financial Technology accounts for about 0.4% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned 1.14% of OneConnect Financial Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 510,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 294,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,129,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,497,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,023,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 481,020 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,183. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

