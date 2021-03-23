432,485 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 432,485 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,075,000. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned 0.40% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. THB Asset Management raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPX traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.47. 77,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,769. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

